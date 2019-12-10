Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,922

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper In-Hand Images



We can share for you our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper*for your viewing pleasure. Earthrise Cliffjumper is one of the few G1 cartoon-inspired figures of the red Autobot warrior. This figure features a nice alt mode which seems a great balance between the car seen in the cartoon and a proper real car. He can attach all his extra accessories to recreate his “water-ski mode” as seen in “Dinobot Island, Part 2”. The transformation into robot mode reveals that car’s back section is completely removable, so you can attach it into Cliffjumper’s back. Here, all the



The post







More... We can share for you our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper*for your viewing pleasure. Earthrise Cliffjumper is one of the few G1 cartoon-inspired figures of the red Autobot warrior. This figure features a nice alt mode which seems a great balance between the car seen in the cartoon and a proper real car. He can attach all his extra accessories to recreate his “water-ski mode” as seen in “Dinobot Island, Part 2”. The transformation into robot mode reveals that car’s back section is completely removable, so you can attach it into Cliffjumper’s back. Here, all the » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.