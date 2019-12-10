Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper In-Hand Images


We can share for you our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper*for your viewing pleasure. Earthrise Cliffjumper is one of the few G1 cartoon-inspired figures of the red Autobot warrior. This figure features a nice alt mode which seems a great balance between the car seen in the cartoon and a proper real car. He can attach all his extra accessories to recreate his “water-ski mode” as seen in “Dinobot Island, Part 2”. The transformation into robot mode reveals that car’s back section is completely removable, so you can attach it into Cliffjumper’s back. Here, all the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Cliffjumper In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



