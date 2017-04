Insurgency ? the next crossover event from IDW?

Amazon has recently updated the preorder text for its listing of the Revolutionaries trade paperback volume 2 , and sharp-eyed TFW2005 member Hardlurk has noticed a key reference in the line of text toward the end of the description: Leading in to the next major crossover, Hasbro's INSURGENCY! It would seem we have the name of the next crossover following Revolution, and that name is Insurgency. It's a thematic connection with the earlier crossover, name-wise – an insurgency is*defined as an act of revolt or uprising – say, for example, challenging the state of play following a revolution, because there