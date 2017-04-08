Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:14 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,324
Titans Return Sky Shadow sighted at US retail


Like a vast, predatory bird, the new Leader class Sky Shadow looms large at US retail! This new addition to the Titans Return line has arrived in Toys R Us stores in Pennsylvania and Virginia – our second new sighting from the line this week, after the earlier sighting of Brawn and Roadburn at retail. Thanks goes to TFW2005 members NeilJam and WockaWockaWocka for the heads up in our Transformers Sightings section.

The post Titans Return Sky Shadow sighted at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
