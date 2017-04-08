Like a vast, predatory bird, the new Leader class Sky Shadow looms large at US retail! This new addition to the Titans Return line has arrived in Toys R Us stores in Pennsylvania and Virginia – our second new sighting from the line this week, after the earlier sighting of Brawn and Roadburn at retail. Thanks goes to TFW2005 members NeilJam and WockaWockaWocka for the heads up in our Transformers Sightings section.
