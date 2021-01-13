|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker Official Announcement & Images
Takara Tomy Mall website
have just updated a listing and official reveal of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker. This figure (which we had seen our first images earlier) is a direct*redeco of the new*Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold
*and it will be released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board! *
