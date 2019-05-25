Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts Out in Germany
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,765
Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts Out in Germany


Thanks to 2005 Boards member and German resident Nevermore*for giving us the heads up of new sightings in German retail.*Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts*are out in Germany. The big Ultimate Class Bumblebee was spotted at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich, together with*Wave 3 Scouts Ratchet and Shadow Rider.* Happy hunting!

The post Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts Out in Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TAKARA ROBOT AUTOBOT METROPLEX STATION
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-09 Rodimus Convoy (Prime)
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure Official
Transformers
2005 Takara G1 Transformers Convoy Optimus Prime Pepsi Twist Bottle Reissue MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-21 Bumblebee Volkswagen Car Action Figure Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-28 Hot Rodimus Authentic Action Figure
Transformers
Masterpiece MP 04 Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.