Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts Out in Germany
Thanks to 2005 Boards member and German resident Nevermore*for giving us the heads up of new sightings in German retail.*Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts*are out in Germany. The big Ultimate Class Bumblebee was spotted at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich, together with*Wave 3 Scouts Ratchet and Shadow Rider.* Happy hunting!
