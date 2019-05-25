Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,765

Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts Out in Germany



Thanks to 2005 Boards member and German resident Nevermore*for giving us the heads up of new sightings in German retail.*Cyberverse Wave 2 Ultimate Bumblebee And Wave 3 Scouts*are out in Germany. The big Ultimate Class Bumblebee was spotted at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich, together with*Wave 3 Scouts Ratchet and Shadow Rider.* Happy hunting!



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



