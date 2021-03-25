Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,304
Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime New Images – Trailer & Comparison


Courtesy of**Twitter user @UNOYUKI07153*we have new stock images (possibly from an upcoming Figure King Magazine) of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime. The new images show off the trailer in all its configurations and we have images next to Studio Series 86 Hot Rod in both robot and alt mode. As we can see from the images, Rodimus Prime is taller compared to Hot Rod in robot mode, and significantly bigger and longer in truck mode. Additional information on this new Masterpiece figure is yet to be revealed, but you can share your impressions on the ongoing &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 01:20 PM
Collectingtoys
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 973
Re: Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime New Images ? Trailer & Compari
Wowzers, very cool!

I like the Winnebago trailer being able to open up.

Now we wait for the final retail price for us Canadians, we ought to do a guessing game on what the final retail price will be.
Today, 01:31 PM
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,262
Re: Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime New Images ? Trailer & Compari
Is that 1st pic focusing on thighs so we can get clarity on the point of contention re: painted thighs?

I'm still anticipatory enough for this guy
Today, 01:42 PM
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,578
Re: Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime New Images ? Trailer & Compari
This looks really awesome. Hopefully preorders go up soon.
