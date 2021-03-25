Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime New Images ? Trailer & Comparison
Courtesy of**Twitter user @UNOYUKI07153*we have new stock images (possibly from an upcoming Figure King Magazine) of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime. The new images show off the trailer in all its configurations and we have images next to Studio Series 86 Hot Rod in both robot and alt mode. As we can see from the images, Rodimus Prime is taller compared to Hot Rod in robot mode, and significantly bigger and longer in truck mode. Additional information on this new Masterpiece figure is yet to be revealed, but you can share your impressions on the ongoing » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca