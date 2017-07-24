|
TFW2005 Coverage ? Hasbro Answers What Happened To Transformers: The Last Knight
Once again TFW2005 sat down to participate live on another Hasbro Financial Call. Whats so interesting about the call this time is the fact that we are now looking at the outcome of Transformers: The Last Knight, since 2017 Q2 was allocated to the revenue of the movie, toys and licensed merchandise. Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner and Hasbro Vice President Debbie Hancock joined with us today. Despite the fact Hasbro had smooth sailing during the presentation, three journalists, back-to-back had one important question during the Q&A Session: What Happened To Transformers: The Last Knight?. We painstakingly transcripted all the info » Continue Reading.
