Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Dragonstorm and Voyager Scorn Offi



Thanks again to fellow 2005 Boards user Nevermore, we get some interesting pictures of TLK toys. This time we have*Transformers: The Last Knight 1-Step Turbo Changer Dragonstorm and Voyager Scorn Official Photos From Amazon. The pictures surfaced on Amazon Germany and they give us a nice look of Dragonstorm robot mode and Voyagers Scorn packaging and both modes. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.



