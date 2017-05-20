Thank to comingsoon.net
*we have our first look at*Transfomers Bumblebee Spinoff Poster From Licensing Expo 2017*which is being held at*Mandalay Bay Convention Center in las Vegas. The poster shows Bumblebee’s face with the “Transformers Universe” title above his name, and indicating a release date on June 2018. You can check the poster after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards.      
