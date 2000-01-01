Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #1
dingd0ng
Animated
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,863
Amazon.com has Transformers Studio Series including Leader
I just visited amazon.com and they have Transformers Studio Series, they also have Grimlock and Blackout at $49.99 each.

With shipping and tax it came up to about $130US which is about the same after conversion to Canadian retail assuming they are going for premium leader class price at $69.99 a pop.

If you can't wait and need it, here is your chance. It also comes up to the same price as A3U.ca after shipping and tax (converted from USD to CAD)

Grimlock
https://www.amazon.com/Transformers-...+studio+series

Blackout
https://www.amazon.com/Transformers-...+studio+series
Old Today, 02:31 PM   #2
Longshot
Alternator
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 976
Re: Amazon.com has Transformers Studio Series including Leader
Thanks! I really like that Blackout and thinking hard about it now...
