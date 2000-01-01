I just visited amazon.com and they have Transformers Studio Series, they also have Grimlock and Blackout at $49.99 each.
With shipping and tax it came up to about $130US which is about the same after conversion to Canadian retail assuming they are going for premium leader class price at $69.99 a pop.
If you can't wait and need it, here is your chance. It also comes up to the same price as A3U.ca after shipping and tax (converted from USD to CAD)
Grimlock
https://www.amazon.com/Transformers-...+studio+series
Blackout
https://www.amazon.com/Transformers-...+studio+series