Today, 02:05 PM #1 dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,863 Amazon.com has Transformers Studio Series including Leader



With shipping and tax it came up to about $130US which is about the same after conversion to Canadian retail assuming they are going for premium leader class price at $69.99 a pop.



If you can't wait and need it, here is your chance. It also comes up to the same price as A3U.ca after shipping and tax (converted from USD to CAD)



Grimlock

https://www.amazon.com/Transformers-...+studio+series



Blackout

Feedback Thread:

Thanks! I really like that Blackout and thinking hard about it now...

