Super_Megatron
Transformers Forged to Fight Turns 1!


Transformers: Forged to Fight has turned one and it is still going strong!* The mobile game has consistently updated with new characters, stories and levels over the course of the year, giving us goodness from both Generations and the Movieverse. Here are some fun stats from the team at Kabam about the game: Transformers: Forged to Fight has been played by over 20 million users around the world! Over 230 million Crystals have been opened since the game launch 39 Bots released Over 31 million hours played! Over 88,000 Alliances have been created! Over 710 million Fights &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Forged to Fight Turns 1! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
