TFCon event idea

They should have a contest where they get four or five people, give them an opened up instruction sheet (like of a Deluxe class POTP figure) and see who can fold it perfectly back the fastest.



I swear it takes me a minute to find all the correct folds when putting away an instruction sheet.



EDIT: Had I spent a minute actually looking how they're folded when I opened them, I would've figured out what the trick was a lot sooner.