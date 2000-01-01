wattswc Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 17

Levels within Ikea Detolf Hey dudes, I'm just wondering what you guys use to create levels within your Ikea Detolf. I recently purchased some of them and I do love their aesthetic, but I'm finding it hard to display more than 2 of the larger MP's without blocking the others.



I've Googled peoples photos of their Detolf setups and have noticed some people are using platforms on the shelves to increase the height and are standing bots on top of them. I'm just wondering what you guys were using.



Thanks!