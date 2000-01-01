Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
wattswc
Generation 1
wattswc's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Levels within Ikea Detolf
Hey dudes, I'm just wondering what you guys use to create levels within your Ikea Detolf. I recently purchased some of them and I do love their aesthetic, but I'm finding it hard to display more than 2 of the larger MP's without blocking the others.

I've Googled peoples photos of their Detolf setups and have noticed some people are using platforms on the shelves to increase the height and are standing bots on top of them. I'm just wondering what you guys were using.

Thanks!
Old Today, 07:49 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 364
Re: Levels within Ikea Detolf
I’ve seen some clear office containers at the dollar store.
