Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,843

Transformers Studio Series Devastator Prototype On Display at Dutch Comic Con





We have an unexpected surprise for Studio Series collectors. Thanks to 2005 Boards members*eVac Z and Barman*and the We have an unexpected surprise for Studio Series collectors. Thanks to 2005 Boards members*eVac Z and Barman*and the Transformers Botposting Facebook group , we can share for you new images of the*Transformers Studio Series Devastator Prototype On Display at Dutch Comic Con. The event had the impressive combined form of all Studio Series Constructicons, including prototypes of Overload and Scrapper, for all attendants to have a closer look. This time Devastator’s body is shown in a position closer to how we saw him on the Revenge Of The Fallen film. He looks quite better compared to how he was





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.