Mastermind Creations has updated their Facebook page
with updates on two previously announced projects. First up, is the Carnifex Continuum kit. For fans who prefer their Overlord-homages to be more in tune with Generation 1 as opposed to his IDW comic appearance. This kit includes a G1 style head, two Powermaster figures, and new chest plates to conceal them. Second, is a long overdue update on their Ocular Max Masterpiece-styled Insecticon threesome. First teased way back in May of 2015. These appear to be color test shots. Now for the interesting twist, these are now listed as “Reformatted” figures » Continue Reading.
The post Mastermind Creations Carnifex G1 Upgrade Kit and R-26 Malum Malitia Color Prototypes
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...