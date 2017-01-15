Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mastermind Creations Carnifex G1 Upgrade Kit and R-26 Malum Malitia Color Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,818
Mastermind Creations Carnifex G1 Upgrade Kit and R-26 Malum Malitia Color Prototypes


Mastermind Creations has updated their Facebook page with updates on two previously announced projects. First up, is the Carnifex Continuum kit. For fans who prefer their Overlord-homages to be more in tune with Generation 1 as opposed to his IDW comic appearance. This kit includes a G1 style head, two Powermaster figures, and new chest plates to conceal them. Second, is a long overdue update on their Ocular Max Masterpiece-styled Insecticon threesome. First teased way back in May of 2015. These appear to be color test shots. Now for the interesting twist, these are now listed as “Reformatted” figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mastermind Creations Carnifex G1 Upgrade Kit and R-26 Malum Malitia Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers history collection set of 6 HOC pvc statue Megatron Optimus Prime
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANS METALS 1997.. EVIL PREDACON TARANTULAS never used
Transformers
Jazz 100% Complete 1984 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Figure W/ Tech Spec Ints
Transformers
Omega Supreme MIB 100% Complete Transformers G1 Vintage 1985 Hasbro Rare Find
Transformers
Transformers TFcon Exclusive Complete Comic and Card Back Lot w/ Extras | Botcon
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor + PC-02, PC-04 Upgrade Kits
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GNAW Vintage G1 Action Figure Sharkticon 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.