Mastermind Creations Carnifex G1 Upgrade Kit and R-26 Malum Malitia Color Prototypes

Mastermind Creations has updated their Facebook page with updates on two previously announced projects. First up, is the Carnifex Continuum kit. For fans who prefer their Overlord-homages to be more in tune with Generation 1 as opposed to his IDW comic appearance. This kit includes a G1 style head, two Powermaster figures, and new chest plates to conceal them. Second, is a long overdue update on their Ocular Max Masterpiece-styled Insecticon threesome. First teased way back in May of 2015. These appear to be color test shots. Now for the interesting twist, these are now listed as "Reformatted" figures