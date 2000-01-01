Looks like international shipments out of China are going to get even slower now:
Quote:
China partly shut the worlds third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears.
All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted Wednesday until further notice due to a system disruption, according to a statement from the port. An employee tested positive for coronavirus, the eastern Chinese citys government said.
As more ships and containers are diverted to other ports, things are going to slow down even more. I'm glad I managed to get everything I wanted to for now, but this is going to make planning for Christmas shopping difficult if the ships won't even arrive here until next year (worst case scenario, I know, but then again...).