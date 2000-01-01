Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Heads up, more potential international shipment delays incoming
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:24 AM   #1
UnicornIRL
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Canada
Posts: 21
Heads up, more potential international shipment delays incoming
Looks like international shipments out of China are going to get even slower now:

Quote:
China partly shut the worlds third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears.

All inbound and outbound container services at Meishan terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port were halted Wednesday until further notice due to a system disruption, according to a statement from the port. An employee tested positive for coronavirus, the eastern Chinese citys government said.
Link to the full article.

As more ships and containers are diverted to other ports, things are going to slow down even more. I'm glad I managed to get everything I wanted to for now, but this is going to make planning for Christmas shopping difficult if the ships won't even arrive here until next year (worst case scenario, I know, but then again...).
UnicornIRL is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Spider Man Transformer Action Figure Figurine Lot Modern
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Amazon - Hot Rod ( Boite ouverte - Transformers Neuf )
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Quickslinger Slingshot Aerialbots Deluxe Figure NEW
Transformers
Transformers G1 God Ginrai Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Rattrap Vintage Reissue 2021 Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.