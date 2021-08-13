|
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Reissues Out In The UK
Via the*Beast Wars Forever Facebook group
*we can confirm that the Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Reissues*are out in the UK. The original Beast Wars Optimus Primal, Megatron, Cheetor and Rattrap toys were spotted at several Smyths stores. A great chance to add some classic Beast Wars molds for your collections. Happy hunting to all fellow UK collectors!
