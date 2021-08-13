|
Fans Hobby MB-06D Orange Power Baser (Fire Guts Ginrai) Color Prototype
Third Party company*Fans Hobby*have updated their*Facebook account
*with our first images of their upcoming*MB-06D Orange Power Baser (Fire Guts Ginrai). We have a very impressive orange redeco of*MB-06 Power Baser,*which resemble*the colors of the*G1 Fire Guts God Ginrai*
which was a E-Hobby exclusive while back in 2002 in Japan. We sill have no price or release date at the moment, but according to the Fans Hobby pre-orders are coming soon in a few weeks. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
