Prototype Images from Alien Attack Toys – STF-01 Firage (Masterpiece-Styled Dark of the Moon Dino)
It may have taken a few years, but it appears that a third-party company has once again come through to provide a badly needed figure for a inexcusably neglected character. TFW2005 board member and purported XTB and KFC owner, ibot (aka Keith) has released prototype images from yet another company with which he is affiliated. Alien Attack Toys has announced SFT-01 Firage, a Masterpiece-styled homage to Transformers: Dark of the Moon Dino. This prototype involves some truly mind-blowing engineering that somehow manages to take a Ferrari and turn it into an unbelievably screen-accurate representation of Dino. “This figure*is a Deluxe » Continue Reading.
