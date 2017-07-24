Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF@TFW TFcon Roundtable Podcast
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,410
WTF@TFW TFcon Roundtable Podcast


The kick-off podcast roundtable that took place before the actual kick-off opening ceremonies of TFcon Toronto 2017, with WTF@TFW and*Transmissions, and featuring*Moonbase2. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFcon – The Friday Podcast Panel WTF@TransMissions: The close of the show was the beginning of this harmonious teamwork between WTF@TFW and*TransMissions, featuring*Moonbase2*and*@Codetrivia! You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFcon – The Sunday Podcast Panel Get the full experience by checking out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF@TFW TFcon Roundtable Podcast appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS G1 1984 INSECTICONS Figure CHOP SHOP Trancheur
Transformers
Vintage TRANSFORMERS G1 1984 Decepticon warrior skywarp in box complete
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 Collection #6 Takara Storybook Box Takara version! MIB!
Transformers
Transformers Lot Prowl Smokescreen Streak Hoist Sideswipe Red Alert Sunstreaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.