Rescue Bots Flip Racers Wave 1 Released at US Retail
We’ve got word that the new Rescue Bots Flip Racers have hit US retail. Spiritual successors to Bot Shots, the Flip Racers are small versions of the main Rescue Bots who transform when they are flipped up. Flip Racers Wave 1 consists of four single packed figures, including Rescue Bots leading man Heatwave, toy only characters Medix and Hoist, and the iconic Optimus Prime. These are hitting Toys R Us stores, including branches in*York, PA, and*Frederick, MD.
