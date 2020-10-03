The official Azure Sea Studio Weibo
have updated our first images of the color prototype of their impressive G1 Sixshot statue. This statue features a highly stylized design of the Decepticon phase-sixer, standing on the body of a destroyed Ultra Magnus and holding his weapons (interchangeable swords or guns). A fine piece of art for sure! As we had seen in the prototype shown at*Wonder Festival Shanghai 2020 and 2021
, this statue will come with*5 mini-vehicles based on the rest of Sixshot’s alt modes. Read on for some additional details about this statue: Brand: AzureSeaStudio Name: “Transformers” » Continue Reading.
