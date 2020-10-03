Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,578
Azure Sea Studio G1 Sixshot Statue Color Prototype


The official Azure Sea Studio Weibo have updated our first images of the color prototype of their impressive G1 Sixshot statue. This statue features a highly stylized design of the Decepticon phase-sixer, standing on the body of a destroyed Ultra Magnus and holding his weapons (interchangeable swords or guns). A fine piece of art for sure! As we had seen in the prototype shown at*Wonder Festival Shanghai 2020 and 2021, this statue will come with*5 mini-vehicles based on the rest of Sixshot’s alt modes. Read on for some additional details about this statue: Brand: AzureSeaStudio Name: “Transformers” &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Azure Sea Studio G1 Sixshot Statue Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



