Transformers Trading Card Game: Chinese New Year Bumblebee P1 Promotional Card
A post in the Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook Group
*brought the attention of fans about a special*Chinese New Year Bumblebee Promotional Card included as a gift (together with the Omega Supreme Card) with the pre-order of the The Rise Of The Combiner Booster Pack Box via a Malaysian Online Store
. The card features a cool art of Golden Bumblebee (seems based on his Classics toy) written in Chinese. It was unclear how this card was available, but Wizards Of The Coast Brand Manager Drew Nolosco was kind to comment about his card on the Facebook thread: “Hi folks! » Continue Reading.
