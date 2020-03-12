|
IDW Media Holdings: Closes $12.3 Million Private Placement, Releases First Quarter Fi
IDW Publishing parent company IDW Media Holdings continues a busy March, following the closure
of a $12.3 million private placement whose proceeds will go towards “expansion of its intellectual property (IP) library, development and growth of its entertainment slate and for general corporate purposes,” with the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2020 results today. The report included the following points: A first quarter net loss per share of $(0.91) on revenue of $14.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2020. IDW Publishing
, home to comics including Transformers (2019), Transformers: Galaxies and the » Continue Reading.
