Old Today, 12:14 AM   #1
Ultra_Magnus786
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 52
Decepticart
Hey guys,

I moved from Toronto to Dallas a couple of months back and driving golf carts as a local commuter within my community is very common....

So I designed/customized this and took delivery this past Saturday.

What y'all think?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20180505_202625.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 39771   Click image for larger version Name: 20180505_202613.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 39772   Click image for larger version Name: 20180505_202603.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 39773   Click image for larger version Name: 20180505_202546.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 39774   Click image for larger version Name: Decepticart_1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 39775  
Ultra_Magnus786 is offline
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,425
Re: Decepticart
Well done!
too good man
predahank is offline
