Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Decepticart
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 12:14 AM
#
1
Ultra_Magnus786
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 52
Decepticart
Hey guys,
I moved from Toronto to Dallas a couple of months back and driving golf carts as a local commuter within my community is very common....
So I designed/customized this and took delivery this past Saturday.
What y'all think?
Attached Thumbnails
Ultra_Magnus786
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Ultra_Magnus786
Find More Posts by Ultra_Magnus786
Today, 12:20 AM
#
2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,425
Re: Decepticart
Well done!
too good man
__________________
My sales thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965
My feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700
My mancave
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609
predahank
View Public Profile
Send a private message to predahank
Find More Posts by predahank
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers G1 MIB Countdown Micromaster Autobot Base Complete Boxed
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Masterpiece transformers Hot Rodimus and Smokescreen. Original, not KO
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:06 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.