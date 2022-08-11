Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 Official Transformation Video


Via the official Takara Tomy Hobby Channel YouTube*we can share for you a new official transformation video of the*Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 figure. The video shows off all the sculpt detail to make the*EOS R5 camera alt mode as realistic as possible. We also have a step by step look at the transformation, revealing that the main lens doesn’t partsform, and the arms are compressed inside it. We have a closer look at the*the Matrix Of Leadership, lens shield and the mini Canon EOS R5 camera accessories and how they interact in robot mode. Watch the video &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 Official Transformation Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 04:38 PM   #2
Marcotron
Robot in Disguise
Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 Official Transformation Video
Not how I was expecting that to go from a camera to a robot.
The legs are in the side handle, which reminds me of the little camera bot from the first Bay movie "Spyshot", but a little more involved.
The arms are in the long lens. So that's a strange place to put them, considering you can remove the lens entirely.
The body itself seems to be a big chunk of plastic. They could have easily tucked the arms into the camera body I think.
Interesting how they include the flip out screen whose only purpose is to open and immediately close to lock in the legs.

Anyways, congrats to anyone who gets their hands on this thing that exists.
For me, it goes in the same category as the Valvoline-bot. That's nice. Anyway...
