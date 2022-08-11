Marcotron Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 581

Re: Canon x Transformers Optimus Prime R5 Official Transformation Video Not how I was expecting that to go from a camera to a robot.

The legs are in the side handle, which reminds me of the little camera bot from the first Bay movie "Spyshot", but a little more involved.

The arms are in the long lens. So that's a strange place to put them, considering you can remove the lens entirely.

The body itself seems to be a big chunk of plastic. They could have easily tucked the arms into the camera body I think.

Interesting how they include the flip out screen whose only purpose is to open and immediately close to lock in the legs.



Anyways, congrats to anyone who gets their hands on this thing that exists.

For me, it goes in the same category as the Valvoline-bot. That's nice. Anyway...