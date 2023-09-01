Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:55 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,428
Top 10 BEST Transformers Character Voices
This week on GotBot Counts Down, we cover the top 10 BEST Transformers voices. The voting has never been closer. This list includes actor and role. The intent is to rank the best voices that match the animation models!
https://youtu.be/DLvxqsirJQk
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 04:17 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,516
Re: Top 10 BEST Transformers Character Voices
Surprised G1 Megs didn't make the cut! But I guess that's the nature of the fanvote; all 10 others were enjoyed more
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
