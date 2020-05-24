Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
New G1 Themed Art from Mark Watts ? Original G1 Box Artist


Mark Watts is an artist known for many of the original pieces of artwork seen on Transformers Generation 1 toy boxes.* He is still active producing artwork of all kinds, working his TableArt Transforming Tables system, and doing commissions.* He recently shared a new commission piece with us and since it had a really strong G1 vibe going, we decided to share it along to everyone else.* The piece features G1 Devastator fighting his nemesis Omega Supreme – hovering out in space with tons of 80s vibes and laser blasts like you'd see on some original G1

The post New G1 Themed Art from Mark Watts – Original G1 Box Artist appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:34 PM
evenstaves
Re: New G1 Themed Art from Mark Watts ? Original G1 Box Artist
Hahahaha, sweet
