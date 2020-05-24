|
New G1 Themed Art from Mark Watts ? Original G1 Box Artist
Mark Watts is an artist known for many of the original pieces of artwork seen on Transformers Generation 1 toy boxes.* He is still active producing artwork of all kinds, working his TableArt Transforming Tables system
, and doing commissions.* He recently shared a new commission piece with us and since it had a really strong G1 vibe going, we decided to share it along to everyone else.* The piece features G1 Devastator fighting his nemesis Omega Supreme – hovering out in space with tons of 80s vibes and laser blasts like you’d see on some original G1 » Continue Reading.
The post New G1 Themed Art from Mark Watts – Original G1 Box Artist
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca