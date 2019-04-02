|
Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 Confirmed & New Wizard Event Reporter Promos
The Official Transformers Trading Card Tweeter*surprised us with a tweet
*about the release of a new Wave 3 on June, 2019. With Wave 2 out in the market a few weeks ago, some fans took this announcement as an April’s fool joke, but it was confirmed in the following tweets. Moreover, the Wizards Play Network website
*has uploaded an article confirming the upcoming new Wave 3 plus a nice promo to*get promotional materials from Wizards of the Coast, including versions of cards not available in booster packs. Sign up in Wizards Event Reporter now to get: 25 Copies of a » Continue Reading.
