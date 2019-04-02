Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 Confirmed & New Wizard Event Reporter Promos
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,476
Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 Confirmed & New Wizard Event Reporter Promos


The Official Transformers Trading Card Tweeter*surprised us with a tweet*about the release of a new Wave 3 on June, 2019. With Wave 2 out in the market a few weeks ago, some fans took this announcement as an April’s fool joke, but it was confirmed in the following tweets. Moreover, the Wizards Play Network website*has uploaded an article confirming the upcoming new Wave 3 plus a nice promo to*get promotional materials from Wizards of the Coast, including versions of cards not available in booster packs. Sign up in Wizards Event Reporter now to get: 25 Copies of a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 Confirmed & New Wizard Event Reporter Promos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Galaxy Force RARE Japanese Takara BLACK Fang Wolf GC-14
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot Parts Accessories Figures & More
Transformers
Transformers DEVASTATOR SDCC 2015 EXCLUSIVE COMBINER WARS G1 NEW SEALED BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 1985 Jetfire Complete With Box
Transformers
Iron Factory IF Ex-22 23 24 War Giant Set Bruticus NEW Transformers
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BRUTICUS (COMBATICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.