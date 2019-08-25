Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:03 PM   #1
ringrust
Location: N. Battleford, Saskatchewan
TF Jr Cybertron Hero Set
I am wondering if any one would know the approximate value of the TFjr Cybertron Hero set from 1987. All I can find online is a sale of the box. Thanks
