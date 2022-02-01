|
Looking for Gobots figures and comics; Transformers+GIJoe mini comics+digests
I?m looking to buy these Gobot figures (the standard size, not the ?Super? versions):
?Spay-C? white space shuttle
?Loco? black train
?Cy-kill? motorcycle
And also looking to buy 3 good and 3 evil guys.
COMICS:
Transformers Marvel mini-comics (i.e Digests)
GIJoe mini comics (i.e Marvel Digests or pack-in comics that came with figures)
Gobots mini-comics (I believe they were pack-in comics that came with some figures)
IDW Gobots #1 cover: Local Comic Book Day edition (TV-cartoon art)
IDW Gobots #2 cover: Retailer Incentive (Cy-kill, Crasher, etc presented like Daily Globe newspaper)
IDW Gobots #4 cover: Retailer Incentive (Leader-1 vs. Cy-kill new age art)
IDW Gobots #5 cover: Cover B option (Command Center vs. Zod)