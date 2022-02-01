Today, 11:07 PM #1 zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 737 Looking for Gobots figures and comics; Transformers+GIJoe mini comics+digests I?m looking to buy these Gobot figures (the standard size, not the ?Super? versions):



?Spay-C? white space shuttle



?Loco? black train



?Cy-kill? motorcycle



And also looking to buy 3 good and 3 evil guys.





COMICS:



Transformers Marvel mini-comics (i.e Digests)



GIJoe mini comics (i.e Marvel Digests or pack-in comics that came with figures)



Gobots mini-comics (I believe they were pack-in comics that came with some figures)



IDW Gobots #1 cover: Local Comic Book Day edition (TV-cartoon art)



IDW Gobots #2 cover: Retailer Incentive (Cy-kill, Crasher, etc presented like Daily Globe newspaper)



IDW Gobots #4 cover: Retailer Incentive (Leader-1 vs. Cy-kill new age art)



IDW Gobots #5 cover: Cover B option (Command Center vs. Zod)

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

