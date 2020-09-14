|
Studio Series 86 Hot Rod And Kingdom Fossilizer Figure Revealed
And just a few minutes after our first look a the Studio Series 86 Kup
, the leak wave isn’t stopping! Now, via Weibo, we have our first proper look a the upcoming*Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and a Kingdom Fossilizer figure. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions with us on the 2005 Board!  
