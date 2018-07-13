Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,648

More... Two new Decepticon cars have been revealed by Entertainment Weekly for the new Bumblebee movie, set to release this December and show off it’s goods next week at San Diego Comic Con.* They sport a red and blue color scheme and are based on vintage rides. The cherry-red Plymouth Satellite is a female named Shatter and is voiced by Angela Bassett.** The blue AMC Javelin is named Dropkick and will be voiced by Justin Theroux.* Stay tuned for more info from SDCC next week!The post New Bumblebee Movie Decepticons Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

