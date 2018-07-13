Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Bumblebee Movie Decepticons Revealed!


Two new Decepticon cars have been revealed by Entertainment Weekly for the new Bumblebee movie, set to release this December and show off it’s goods next week at San Diego Comic Con.* They sport a red and blue color scheme and are based on vintage rides. The cherry-red Plymouth Satellite is a female named Shatter and is voiced by Angela Bassett.** The blue AMC Javelin is named Dropkick and will be voiced by Justin Theroux.* Stay tuned for more info from SDCC next week!

Jones
Generation 2
Re: New Bumblebee Movie Decepticons Revealed!
COOOOOOOOL. I dig these designs.
