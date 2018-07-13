Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,648

TungMung-EX TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave



And we have a very nice new entry for the third party live-action movie figures. Company TungMung EX have shared images of the prototype of their TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. The aimges surfaced via*



And we have a very nice new entry for the third party live-action movie figures. Company TungMung EX have shared images of the prototype of their TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. The images surfaced via TungMung EX Weibo. This is their first Transformers figure, but they have made figures for other brands before. We have a very impressive first shot with Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. Many movie fans were expecting a new alternative over the official Deluxe and Human Alliance versions of the character. This new mold is in scale with the new Masterpiece Movie figures.





The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Special guests:

DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated

GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron

HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1

DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1

DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer

AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer

JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light

ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist

NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist

SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist

