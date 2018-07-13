|
TungMung-EX TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave
And we have a very nice new entry for the third party live-action movie figures. Company TungMung EX have shared images of the prototype of their TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. The aimges surfaced via*TungMung EX*Weibo
. This is their first Transformers figure, but they have made figures for other brands before. We have a very impressive first shot with Dark Of The Moon Soundwave. Many movie fans were expecting a new alternative over the official Deluxe and Human Alliance versions of the character. This new mold is in scale with the new Masterpiece Movie figures. A » Continue Reading.
The post TungMung-EX TMT-01 Masterpiece Scaled Dark Of The Moon Soundwave
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN