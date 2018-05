Today, 01:15 PM #1 Slayback Crossover Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: toronto Posts: 1,431 Iron Factory Contest



Win a free Lambo Set.



Giveaway Details:

1. Entries only valid between May 7, 2018 through June 7, 2018

2. Winner will be selected at random

3. Winner must provide name and mailing address to receive prize



How to Enter: 1. Subscribe to Iron Factory's YouTube Channel 2. Leave a comment on this video (e.g., favorite IF toy, the upcoming IF release you're most excited about, or a character you'd like IF to make)



Good Hunting.



Good Hunting.

feedback :

