Today, 07:08 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,995
MPM 8 Megatron Review
Looking at the Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-8 Megatron! The MPM line has been hit or miss. However, Megatron might just live up to the hype!

https://youtu.be/mnnBkNyTGmA
