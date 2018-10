Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 15 to 18 Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Cana

Via* TVPassport *and* TVlistings.zap2it *websites we have the*Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 15 to 18*Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Canada. More reveals, a new Autobot team, the Ark and more action that take us into the great season finale: Episode 15: "King of the Dinosaurs" Airs Sunday November 4, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.*"Windblade and Bee uncover a buried Autobot who turns out to be an old friend." Episode 16: "The Extinction Event" Airs Sunday November 4, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.*"The newly formed team of Autobots must stop Shockwave from destroying all life on the planet." Episode 17: "Awaken Sleeping Giants" Airs Sunday November