Old Today, 09:19 PM   #1
Perceptor
Alternator
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Brlngtn/Okvlle/Mis's'ga/Tornto
Posts: 904
Studio series 15 Bumblebee
What is the difference between SS 15 Bee and SS 1 Bee? Other than the extra car parts and the Charley figure? Thanks.
Perceptor's BST Feedback thread:
