|
Optimus Prime #17 full preview
One day after the release of the issue’s iBooks preview, Multiversity Comics
has released a five-page preview for IDW Publishing’s Optimus Prime #17, due for release on April 18. “The Falling” continues as Optimus deals with the fatal repercussions of a bombing on Cybertron, and the accusations that Onyx Prime has hurled at Soundwave. At the same time on Earth, as Aileron reflects on her past, she and the other Autobots receive a little shock of their own. Check it all out after the break!
The post Optimus Prime #17 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.