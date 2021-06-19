Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Translated Interviews with Yuya Onishi and Takashi Kunihiro From The Transformers Gen


Courtesy of Soundwave’s Oblivion.com*we can share for you a pair of very interesting translated interviews with Yuya Onishi and Takashi Kunihiro*from the Transformers Generations Book 2021. Yuya Onishi, Takara Tomy design team leader, talks about his previous work before joining Takara Tomy, and Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime.*Takashi Kunihiro tells us about his work on the recent Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee movie), Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron and some memories from the original G1 Hot Rod and Rodimus Prime toys. A worth reading for any Transformers fan for sure. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Translated Interviews with Yuya Onishi and Takashi Kunihiro From The Transformers Generations Book 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



