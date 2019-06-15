Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Possible Content & Accessories, Price
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,153
Rumor: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Possible Content & Accessories, Price


Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy was first*revealed at Tokyo Toy Show 2019, and then shown again at Wonder Festival 2019 in Japan, even official images have been already shared, but we still don’t have any concrete information about the release of the Beast Wars II commander. 2005 Boards member*TTemploy*(who has shared some accurate information for us before) has shared in our boards a possible list of Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy *content &#38; accessories, price and release date: 1 Lio Convoy toy 4 Lio missiles 2 Lio beam 1 Manual 1 Cybertron Buster 1 Character &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Possible Content & Accessories, Price And Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Bruticus MOSC Set
Transformers
Transformers Prime MEGATRON Complete Deluxe First Edition
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Dead End Micron Legend Movie Universe Lot
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 dinobots go bots beast wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.