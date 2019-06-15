|
Rumor: Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy Possible Content & Accessories, Price
Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy was first*revealed at Tokyo Toy Show 2019
, and then shown again at Wonder Festival 2019 in Japan
, even official images
have been already shared, but we still don’t have any concrete information about the release of the Beast Wars II commander. 2005 Boards member*TTemploy*(who has shared some accurate information for us before) has shared in our boards a possible list of Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy *content & accessories, price and release date: 1 Lio Convoy toy 4 Lio missiles 2 Lio beam 1 Manual 1 Cybertron Buster 1 Character » Continue Reading.
