Transformers Battle Call Officer Class Bumblebee Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*for sharing in our boards his sighting of the new*Transformers Battle Call Officer Class Bumblebee*at US retail. This is the biggest size in the new Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call line
. This 10-inch tall Bumblebee figure converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps and features voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds, including a voice-activated “Energon Armor”gimmick. Battle Call Bumblebee was found at*Target in Fort Wayne, Indiana with a $49.99 price tag. Happy hunting!
