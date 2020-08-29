|
Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager Optimus Prime And Soundwave New Stock Images
Via*In Demand Toys
*we have new stock images of the upcoming*Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Voyager Optimus Prime and Soundwave. We have a clear look at the packaging and the figures included in each of these Walmart exclusives packs. Optimus Prime is a redeco of the Earthrise Optimus Prime toy without the trailer, but with two new Battle Masters Enerax (Siege Pteraxadon redeco) and Sheeldron (Earthrise Soundbarrier redeco). Soundwave is a great remold of the Siege Soundwave mold which now can transform into the classic G1 cassette player mold. He comes with Ravage and Laserbeak » Continue Reading.
