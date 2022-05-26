Thanks to The Geeky Wolf on YouTube we have our first in-hand images of the recently revealed*Transformers Studio Series SS-87 Dark of the Moon Bumblebee. As it was mentioned by Hasbro designer Sam*Smith
, this mold features several new parts to match the new Camaro alt mode used in the movie, plus extra modifications in the robot chest. We have now images of this new Studio Series Bumblebee mold next to the previous Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures for you to spot all the changes. You can already pre-order Studio Series DOTM* Bumblebee as well as the rest of the » Continue Reading.
