Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 10 Available on YouTube
Shockwave finds a unique way of asking for input supplemental to locating Starscream as season two enters double digit episode territory with “Secret Science.” Don’t wait hundreds of cycles to see the value in reviewing previous episodes, then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials Episode 6 Dark Birth Episode 7 Parley
<a href="https://youtu.be/GHW4qW0EFhU">Episode 8 Starscreams » Continue Reading.
