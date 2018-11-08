Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,413

Interview With Alexander Kubalsky: An Inside Look At Transformers Toy Engineering



Design Decode had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Kubalsky, an Australian toy designer who worked with Takara Tomy to bring us many memorable Transformers toys from the 80s to the recent Movie Era. As we edge closer to the release of Transformers: Bumblebee live action movie, we should not forget to thank Mr. Alex Kubalsky; for he is not only the main engineer of the original G1 Bumblebee but also the co-engineer of Movie Bumblebee*(2007) as well as Animated Bumblebee. …I eventually realised that the transformation itself can have an art or meaning to it. It does have to just



The post







More... Design Decode had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Kubalsky, an Australian toy designer who worked with Takara Tomy to bring us many memorable Transformers toys from the 80s to the recent Movie Era. As we edge closer to the release of Transformers: Bumblebee live action movie, we should not forget to thank Mr. Alex Kubalsky; for he is not only the main engineer of the original G1 Bumblebee but also the co-engineer of Movie Bumblebee*(2007) as well as Animated Bumblebee. …I eventually realised that the transformation itself can have an art or meaning to it. It does have to just » Continue Reading. The post Interview With Alexander Kubalsky: An Inside Look At Transformers Toy Engineering appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.