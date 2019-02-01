TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1483 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com
. Major Shipping Fee reduction for order of 2kg or less Robotkingdom
#1 Hot Items Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave Rerun. New listings! Preorder. Available in November 2019. US109.90
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca