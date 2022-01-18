Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,729
Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed


Hasbro have shared out new pics and details for Transformers Legacy Core Class figures – Iguanus and Skywarp.* Skywarp looks to be a redeco of the Core Class Starscream figure seen in Kingdom.* Iguanus is all new based on his G1 Pretender design, going from a monster similar to his shell into a bike reminiscent of his original interor bot.* These fill out Legacy Core Class Wave 1 due out in Q1 2022. &#160;

The post Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 02:35 PM   #2
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,094
Re: Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed
Gotta say, I am loving this Iguanus for some reason.

Maybe because it reminds me of battle beasts, whatever the reason I just dig this
Old Today, 03:13 PM   #3
delrue
Energon
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 886
Re: Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed
Was wondering when and where the Core Starscream repaints would start showing up.
Old Today, 03:32 PM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,880
Re: Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed
F*CKIN SAFE, Iguanus was one of the old G1 pretenders I "have" (it's in too many pieces to be considered whole, still)

This thing looks AWESOME
Old Today, 03:33 PM   #5
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,980
Re: Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed
Iguanus looks pretty cool, especially considering they went with the Pretender shell look in robot mode and the bike mode as the alt. Skipping the entire inner bot mode. Interesting choice, but understandable. I mean I couldn't tell you what the inner bot looks like on most Pretenders, but I can recognize most outer shells.


Skywarp looks great, but did Hasbro really skip out on the null rays for a weapon piece to connect to other core class weapons? Really? Probably one of the most distinguishing/definitive weapons in TFs and they skip it for that thing?



Good old Hasbro, always finding ways to just come up short.


Although to be fair, I wasn't going to get him anyway. I already have way too many seekers, in different scales, lines, etc. I don't need a $15 tiny one, and the recent Voyager class one was great.
