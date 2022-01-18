canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,980

Re: Transformers Legacy Core Iguanus and Skywarp Revealed Iguanus looks pretty cool, especially considering they went with the Pretender shell look in robot mode and the bike mode as the alt. Skipping the entire inner bot mode. Interesting choice, but understandable. I mean I couldn't tell you what the inner bot looks like on most Pretenders, but I can recognize most outer shells.





Skywarp looks great, but did Hasbro really skip out on the null rays for a weapon piece to connect to other core class weapons? Really? Probably one of the most distinguishing/definitive weapons in TFs and they skip it for that thing?







Good old Hasbro, always finding ways to just come up short.





Although to be fair, I wasn't going to get him anyway. I already have way too many seekers, in different scales, lines, etc. I don't need a $15 tiny one, and the recent Voyager class one was great.