Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage


An image has just surfaced on the web, via Daimchoc Reports, giving us our first possible look a the*Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage figure. The image reveals a redeco of the new Kingdom Deluxe Tracks with a new head. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation, but keep in mind that we had previously reported an upcoming Target exclusive Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage but we haven't seen any official image yet. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Possible First Look At Kingdom Deluxe Road Rage appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



