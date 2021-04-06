|
Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Beast Wars Figures
Japanese company*Cutie 1 Toys*have revealed, via their official website
images of their new*officially licensed Cutie1 G1 Beast Wars figures.* These figures are stylized as button-eyed dolls and they are made of*soft vinyl. Each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. Optimus Primal and Megatron are new additions to their Transformers Cutie1 line which includes G1*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.
*Optimus Primal and Beast Megatron are up for pre-order via Cutie 1 website
(only in Japan) for 5500 Yen ($50.00 approximately) and they are scheduled for release in June 2022. Can click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
