Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Beast Wars Figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,595
Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Beast Wars Figures


Japanese company*Cutie 1 Toys*have revealed, via their official website images of their new*officially licensed Cutie1 G1 Beast Wars figures.* These figures are stylized as button-eyed dolls and they are made of*soft vinyl. Each figure stands about 4.5 inches/12.00 cm. Optimus Primal and Megatron are new additions to their Transformers Cutie1 line which includes G1*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.*Optimus Primal and Beast Megatron are up for pre-order via Cutie 1 website (only in Japan) for 5500 Yen ($50.00 approximately) and they are scheduled for release in June 2022. Can click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Beast Wars Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Bombshell And Kickback Takara Hasbro
Transformers
G1 Transformers Bombshell MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Twin Twist MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Electronic Voice Changer MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Transformers
Transformers Various Loose Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.